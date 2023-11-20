Zelenskyy: I Survived Multiple Putin Assassination Attempts

In an interview with The Sun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to a number of issues plaguing his war efforts, ranging from surviving "five or six" assassination attempts orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, aid from the United States and Europe, and the toll the war has taken on Ukrainian citizens.

Reflecting on the assassination attempts, Zelenskyy said, "The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that, it is just like COVID. First of all, people don't know what to do with it, and it's looking very scary."

During the interview, the Ukrainian president maintained that Russian special forces tried to kill him on the first day of the invasion, and his office had to be secured with makeshift barricades.

Despite the numbered attempts on his life, including a plot involving an air strike in Mykolaiv, Zelenskyy stated, "I really don't know," when asked about the exact number of assassination attempts he had survived.

Zelenskyy also addressed matters pertaining to a peace agreement, insisting that the strong morale and determination of the Ukrainian people would propel them to victory.

"If you ask them, are you willing to give up to Russia, our lands? Are you ready to talk to Russians on how to end all this? Are you ready for compromise, personally, with Putin and are you tired of this? They will tell you we are not tired," Zelenskyy stated. "We are ready to stand further."

Zelenskyy ruled out holding elections under martial law and, due to the war, considered it illegal and divisive. He also acknowledged the challenges on the battlefield, where Ukraine struggles, particularly in controlling the skies. "In the morale, there is no stalemate. We are at our home. Russians are on our land. Therefore, there is no stalemate in this," he asserted, while alluding to requests for Western air support.

On the international front, Zelenskyy mentioned Congress' hesitation over President Joe Biden's $60 billion aid request, suggesting that lack of support would pull Ukraine into a potential "forever war."