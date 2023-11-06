×
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | elections | 2024 | martial law | wartime | russia

Zelenskyy: No Ukrainian Elections for 2024

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 06:38 PM EST

Making allusions that martial law would continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proclaimed on Monday that the Eastern European state would not hold elections in 2024 due to the ongoing war.

"We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"We need to recognize that this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend. … I believe that elections are not appropriate at this time."

Zelenskyy's recent call to halt elections strikes a stark contrast in the development of the war with Russia, which is experiencing sinking Western support.

Back in August, some politicians, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised Zelenskyy for his call to hold elections in "wartime."

"Holding democratic elections during wartime," Graham tweeted roughly two months ago, "would be seen as a bold and consequential decision by President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. It speaks to their vision of a free and democratic Ukraine both today and in the years to come."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 06 November 2023 06:38 PM
