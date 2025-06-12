British Man Claims He Survived Air India Crash

A British national claims to have survived Thursday's Air India plane crash that reportedly killed more than 240 people in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, said he survived the crash. He spoke while lying on a bed in an Ahmedabad hospital.

"Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise, and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly," said Ramesh, who received "impact injuries" on his chest, eyes, and feet, Hindustan Times reported.

"When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital," added Ramesh, who still had his boarding pass, the outlet reported.

Ramesh had been in India for a few days to visit his family and was returning to the United Kingdom with his brother.

Officials had said there were no known survivors of the crash involving the plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board.

The airline said the London Gatwick Airport-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew. Among those, Air India said there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.