Boeing Gathering Information on Air India Plane Crash

The Air India logo is seen inside an airport in New Delhi, India. (Valeria Rosati/Dreamstime)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 08:32 AM EDT

Boeing is working to gather information after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people onboard crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad, a company spokesperson said.

Boeing shares (BA) tumbled more than 8% after Air India said a London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday with 242 passengers and crew onboard.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area near the airport five minutes after taking off. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.

Boeing has been mired in financial and regulatory trouble for more than six years after Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia in late 2018, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing 157 passengers and crew.

Boeing seemed to finally be emerging from the deep hole it was in after that pair of crashes, but that now appears to be short-lived.

Last month, Boeing announced a pair of major orders in the Middle East during a visit to the region by President Donald Trump. Boeing shares were up close to 25% this year before Thursday’s crash

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


