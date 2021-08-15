×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: afghanistan | ashraf ghani | taliban

Ghani Says He Fled Afghanistan to Avoid Bloodshed

Ghani Says He Fled Afghanistan to Avoid Bloodshed
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a function at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on August 4, 2021. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 15 August 2021 04:30 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement on Facebook Sunday that he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed.

He said that he faced a hard choice “to stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years.”

He insisted that if he had stayed, the result would have been a ”big human disaster” in Kabul for its six million residents.

Ghani added that the Taliban has “won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem.”

But he stressed that “it is necessary for the Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people,” suggesting they should “make a clear plan… and share it with the public."

Ghani did not disclose details on his current location, although NBC News reported that he was in Amman, Jordan, while Al Jazeera stated that he was in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement on Facebook Sunday that he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed.
afghanistan, ashraf ghani, taliban
182
2021-30-15
Sunday, 15 August 2021 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved