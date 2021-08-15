GOP Slams Vacationing Biden Amid Afghanistan Takeover

Congressional Republicans are slamming President Joe Biden of being on vacation at Camp David as the Taliban moved in on Kabul to take over Afghanistan over the weekend.

"Why is Joe Biden on vacation?" Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "I don't think he's taken one question from the press this entire weekend, so this is a frightening situation."

Jordan added former President Donald Trump would not have let the Taliban take over Afghanistan like this, much less have stayed on vacation while it unfolded.

"Let's hope we can protect American lives, but this would not happen if President Trump was in the White House," Jordan added. "We know that we would not be treated the way we are from our adversaries."

Jordan added a rebuke for the way China treated Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting in Alaska earlier this year.

"We would not have what took place up in Anchorage, Alaska, a few months ago where Secretary Blinken was treated the way he was by his Chinese counterpart," Jordan continued.

"That just would not happen when you project strength and confidence from the White House, but unfortunately, we don't have that today."

The White House posted photos of Biden on conference calls from Camp David, but Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called on the president to get back to the White House to do the job of president, tweeting:

"Why is Joe Biden in hiding? He should immediately address the nation and answer for the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don't cut it in a crisis."

First-year Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called it a "dereliction of duty," tweeting:

"No person who calls themselves the President of the United States should be on vacation while the world crumbles down around them. The dereliction of duty continues..."

The chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., noted the "crisis" under the Biden administration is more than just an Afghanistan problem, but an American one, tweeting:

"America is in crisis. And Joe Biden is on vacation."

Stefanik's tweet linked to a story on the issues of COVID-19 delta variant spreading, the border crisis, and economic inflation in addition to the Taliban surging on Kabul to await the "peaceful transition of power" in Afghanistan.