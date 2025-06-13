Foxman Hits Democrats Kaine, Murphy for Criticizing Israel

The Anti-Defamation League's national director emeritus scolded Democrat lawmakers who criticized Israel's missile attacks on Iran.

Abraham Foxman, the ADL's national director from 1987 to 2015, took to X Friday morning, hours after Israel attacked Iran early in the day with a barrage of airstrikes that took out top military officers and scientists, and hit nuclear and missile sites.

Foxman called out Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., among others, for denouncing Israel's actions.

"I am shocked and flabbergasted at some of the congressional Democrats criticism of Israel's preemptive attack against Iran Sen. Kaine , Sen . Murphy and others for example," Foxman posted on X.

"This after Democratic President [Joe] Biden, first told Iran 'don't' and in April and October 2024 put together a coalition of countries to defend Israel.This after Oct. 7, Iran organized a coalition of terrorist groups to attack Israel , violated all commitments on nuclear control and dragged negotiations to enhance nuclear enrichment. Shame on those congressional leaders. We need to remember !"

Kaine posted on X that he "cannot understand why Israel would launch a preemptive strike at this juncture," given ongoing nuclear talks, and said Americans "have no interest in another forever war."

Murphy said the attack was "clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration's negotiations with Iran" and risks a regional war, Semafor reported.

Shortly after Israel's attack began, the ADL released a statement calling Tel Aviv's move "an act of self-defense."

"Tonight's Israeli strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities was an act of self-defense," the ADL posted on X. "It follows decades of IAEA-confirmed violations by the Iranian regime of its nonproliferation commitments.

"Since 1970, the regime has stated a desire to wipe Israel off the map, used its proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah to attack Israeli and Jewish targets around the world, and engaged in other overt and covert efforts aimed at destabilizing the region.

"A nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential and grave threat to Israel, the region, the global community, and as demonstrated on many occasions, a lethal threat to Diaspora Jewry."