Former national director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Abraham Henry Foxman, went after New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for comparing Israel's military campaign in Gaza to a modern crucifixion of Jesus.

"I can only describe Rep. AOC's Christmas Eve message," Foxman wrote, responding to Cortez's Instagram post, "as hateful and dangerous. Comparing the death of Jesus to the current day death of Palestinians in Gaza and Mary and Joseph to current Palestinian refugees in Gaza – she invokes the charge that the Jews are again killing Jesus."