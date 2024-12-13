Supporting a Stressed Partner Can Bring Rewards

How Responding to Partner Stress Impacts Romantic Relationships

Some couples are uniquely in tune with each other in terms of perceiving stress.

Able to read each other like a mood ring, they are well-equipped to respond to negative emotion in a positive way, from offering affirmation, to validation, to unconditional love.

Research reveals the value of responding to a partner’s stressors — particularly early in the relationship.

Emre Selcuk et al. (2024) explored the benefit of affective response to partner stress in "My Partner Really Gets Me."

They define affective reactivity as a personal increase in negative affect triggered by stressors suffered daily and note that it is associated with personal well-being.

Heightened affective reactivity has been linked with positive and negative health outcomes. Selcuk et al. (ibid.) acknowledge these outcomes include reduced psychological well-being, heightened risk of mortality, and an increased likelihood of affective disorders.

Specific to their research, they note that recent studies have found greater affective reactivity to be associated with impaired relationship quality. Selcuk et al. (supra) sought to explore how the response of a partner could impact these outcomes.

Reacting to Partner Stress

Unlike prior research into the intrapersonal aspect of affective reactivity, Selcuk et al. (supra) focused on reactivity to partner stress, defined as, "increases in negative affect in response to daily hassles experienced by one’s romantic partner."

They predicted that affective reactivity to partner stress would improve relationship quality as a sign of responsiveness through validation, understanding, and caring, reflecting an investment in understanding what a partner is experiencing, enhancing the partner’s assessment of relational quality.

Yet even within quality relationships, things change over time.

Building a Strong Foundation: New Romance

Selcuk et al. (supra) found a difference between the effectiveness of affective response in new couples, versus established couples.

In fledgling couples, reactivity to partner stress positively predicted relationship quality, mediated by partner perception of responsiveness.

They also found that reactivity to partner stress helped to prevent decline in relational quality over eight weeks in one study, and 13 months in another.

For the couples they studied, Selcuk et al. (supra) found that in terms of impact on relational quality, reactivity to partner stress diminished in the later stages of romantic relationships.

For established couples, this reactivity did not directly impact relational quality over time.

Selcuk et al. (supra) summarize their findings as a pattern of relational benefits in terms of well-being that appears to specifically benefit fledgling relationships.

Sharing the Load: In Good Times and in Bad

It is easy to enjoy the throes of romance within a relationship based on happiness, laughter, comfort and ease.

Introduce stress, however, and the dynamic shifts.

Selcuk et al. (supra) measured how partners perceived the impact of stress through recorded weekly perceptions of relationship quality.

Although relationship quality declined on average over the eight-week period of study, persons with partners who exhibited higher reactivity to partner stress did not experience these declines.

They note that these associations were, however, important with respect to the impact of affective reactivity on one’s own stress.

Apparently, new partners have an opportunity to construct a solid foundation on which to build quality romantic relationships based on love, respect, and support through the way they respond to partner stress.

Providing an environment of acceptance, empathy, and understanding can enhance relational quality in the short term and be a way of investing in relational quality in the future.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance, and style. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.