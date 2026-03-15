Mamdani to Hold Brief Meeting With Orthodox Jewish Leaders

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to meet Monday with a small group of Orthodox Jewish leaders amid continued criticism over his handling of concerns about anti-Israel rhetoric — though some Jewish leaders say the meeting appears to be little more than a brief "photo op," the New York Post reported Sunday.

The meeting, expected to last 15 to 20 minutes, will primarily include Orthodox community representatives rather than leaders from major Jewish advocacy organizations, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Among those expected to attend is Rabbi Moshe Indig, a leader of a Satmar sect in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who drew attention last year after endorsing Mamdani during the mayoral campaign.

Also expected to attend is Rabbi David Niederman, president and executive director of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, which has received city funding over the years to provide services to Brooklyn's Jewish community.

However, major Jewish advocacy groups said they were not invited to the meeting, including the Anti-Defamation League, the United Jewish Appeal, the Jewish Community Relations Council, and the American Jewish Committee.

Mamdani's relationship with many Jewish community members has been strained since last year's mayoral race, largely due to his outspoken criticism of Israel and his associations with activists who have been accused of promoting anti-Israel views.

The controversy intensified last week after Mamdani hosted activist Mahmoud Khalil at the mayoral residence, Gracie Mansion, for a Ramadan dinner. Khalil has been accused by critics of expressing sympathy for Hamas.

The Anti-Defamation League said that "welcoming someone known for justifying the October 7 Hamas terror attacks as an honored guest at Gracie Mansion — while some in the mayor's inner circle have amplified antisemitic content and posts dismissing the atrocities of that day — sends a deeply troubling message."

The ADL added that "Gracie Mansion belongs to all New Yorkers. Public office must never be used to legitimize hate, and New York's Jewish community deserves a mayor who makes that clear in both words and actions."