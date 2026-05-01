Pope Names Anti-Trump Former Undocumented Immigrant Bishop

The new bishop in West Virginia is a former undocumented immigrant who has been outspoken against President Donald Trump's policies.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Evelio Menjivar, who migrated to the U.S. from El Salvador in 1990, as the new bishop serving West Virginia. In 2023, he became the first Salvadoran bishop in the United States and is one of the first U.S. bishops of Central American origin.

Menjivar previously published an editorial in National Catholic Reporter urging Catholics to speak out against Trump's treatment of immigrants.

"Tragically, this onslaught is instead being met with silence by many — or even approval," Menjivar wrote.

"To those of you who are silent or think this does not involve you, to those of you who are not troubled by this — or worse, who applaud it — particularly those who are Catholic, I ask you: Do you not see the suffering of your neighbors? Do you not realize the pain and misery and very real fear and anxiety these unjust government operations and policies are causing? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?" he added.

"In the final teaching of his public ministry, Jesus warned that we will be judged on how we respond to others in distress," he continued.

Upon being named auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis, Menjivar told the Washington Post about his previous failed attempts to flee violence and civil war in his country, before landing in Los Angeles.

Menjivar worked various odd jobs before moving to Maryland, eventually becoming a priest.

Rev. Robert Boxie III, Howard University's chaplain, was also named an auxiliary bishop by Leo.

Boxie recently criticized the Supreme Court's decision that significantly weakened the Voting Rights Act.

"It's really frustrating — especially this moment that we're living in," Boxie told Catholic News Agency OSV.

"The attacks on 'DEI' — I don't even know what that means anymore. It's a term that's been hijacked. It means a lot of things to a lot of different people," Boxie added.