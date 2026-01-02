Mamdani Targets Landlords, Moves to Intervene in Bankruptcy

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his first day in office to roll out executive orders aimed at landlords and housing development practices. He also said the city will take what he called "precedent-setting action" to intervene in a private landlord bankruptcy case involving 93 buildings.

"Today is the start of a new era for New York City," Mamdani said Thursday. "It is inauguration day. It is also the day that the rent is due."

Speaking at a Brooklyn apartment building, Mamdani said his actions will test whether city government is willing to confront landlords over housing conditions and intervene in court cases that could determine whether tenants can remain in their homes.

The new mayor said New Yorkers who attended his swearing-in were returning to apartments where, he claimed, "bad landlords do not make repairs" as rents rise. The new administration "will not wait to deliver action" and "will stand up on behalf of the tenants of this city," he said.

During his inaugural address, Mamdani announced three housing-related executive orders. The first revives the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, which he said will focus on resolving complaints and holding landlords accountable for hazardous conditions.

"We will make sure that 311 violations are resolved," Mamdani said, vowing to hold "slumlords" accountable for "hazardous and dangerous threats" to tenant well-being.

The second order creates a LIFT task force — a land-inventory effort designed to leverage city-owned properties and fast-track housing development. Mamdani said the task force will review city-owned sites and identify properties suitable for housing development by July 1.

Mamdani said the third order establishes a SPEED task force — Streamlining Procedures to Expedite Equitable Development — aimed at removing permitting barriers that slow housing construction.

Both task forces will be overseen by Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Lila Joseph, he said.

"These are sweeping measures, but it is just the beginning of a comprehensive effort to champion the cause of tenants," Mamdani said.

He made the announcement at 85 Clarkson Ave., a rent-stabilized building he said is owned by Pinnacle Realty, which he called a "notorious landlord." Tenants there have dealt with roaches and a lack of heat, he said.

According to the mayor, the building is one of 93 properties held by the same landlord, now in bankruptcy proceedings. He said the buildings will be auctioned to another landlord he claimed ranks No. 6 on the city's worst landlord list, adding the properties have more than 5,000 open hazardous violations and 14,000 complaints.

"This is an untenable situation," Mamdani said. "So, today we are announcing that we will be taking action in the bankruptcy case and stepping in to represent the interests of the city and the interests of the tenants."

Mamdani's nominee for corporation counsel, Steve Banks, has been directed to take "precedent-setting action," he said.

"We are a creditor and interested party," Mamdani said, adding that the city is owed money and will fight for "safe and habitable homes" while also working to "mitigate the significant risk of displacement" that tenants face.