Mamdani Recalls UFC Concept Book at Trump Meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani flipped through a book showing concept art of a UFC fight at the White House while visiting with President Donald Trump last week, the democratic socialist revealed this week.

When asked in an interview on "The Adam Friedland Show," about the "weirdest" thing he witnessed while visiting the White House, Mamdani said that when he sat down to wait for the meeting to begin and noticed that "in front of me are all these different coffee table books, and one of them is 'UFC at the White House.'"

He added that he had "no idea" that a fight was being planned at the White House but said that he "was just flipping through" what he described as "just a visualization" of the upcoming event.

The White House will host a UFC fight on the South Lawn next year on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday. The White House previously said the event would include a fight in an octagon cage, a weigh-in for the fighters at the Lincoln Memorial, and fireworks and light shows.

When asked if he plans on attending the fight, Mamdani said, "No."