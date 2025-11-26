WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zohran mamdani | donald trump | white house | ufc

Mamdani Recalls UFC Concept Book at Trump Meeting

By    |   Wednesday, 26 November 2025 05:18 PM EST

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani flipped through a book showing concept art of a UFC fight at the White House while visiting with President Donald Trump last week, the democratic socialist revealed this week.

When asked in an interview on "The Adam Friedland Show," about the "weirdest" thing he witnessed while visiting the White House, Mamdani said that when he sat down to wait for the meeting to begin and noticed that "in front of me are all these different coffee table books, and one of them is 'UFC at the White House.'"

He added that he had "no idea" that a fight was being planned at the White House but said that he "was just flipping through" what he described as "just a visualization" of the upcoming event.

The White House will host a UFC fight on the South Lawn next year on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday. The White House previously said the event would include a fight in an octagon cage, a weigh-in for the fighters at the Lincoln Memorial, and fireworks and light shows.

When asked if he plans on attending the fight, Mamdani said, "No."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani flipped through a book showing concept art of a UFC fight at the White House while visiting with President Donald Trump last week, the democratic socialist revealed this week.
zohran mamdani, donald trump, white house, ufc
191
2025-18-26
Wednesday, 26 November 2025 05:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved