Yellowstone Park Visitor Gored by a Bison

Yellowstone National Park rangers report that an adult male visitor was gored by a bison at the park Sunday. A release from the park said the 47-year-old man was a visitor from Cape Coral, Florida.

Rangers said the man "was gored by a bison after he approached it too closely." The man's injuries were said to be minor, and he received treatment from emergency medical personnel at the park.

This is the first incident of this type so far this year at the park. But it's the fourth in the last three years. No matter how much the park does to try to make sure visitors understand wild animals can be unpredictable, it seems the message does not reach everyone.

The park uses an image to depict how people need to respect at least a 25-yard safe zone from animals like bison. That extends out to 100 yards if a visitor has an encounter with a bear or wolf.

Bison present a big danger to Yellowstone visitors because they are easily approached in several areas of the park. A Yellowstone caution message points out that bison "have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal."

Wildlife attacks can happen anywhere people are in contact with them. NBC 6 in South Florida reported that a woman was killed by an alligator after it flipped a canoe she was in with her husband at Lake Kissimmee. The woman was attacked by the gator after she was thrown into the water.