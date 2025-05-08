WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: yellowstone | bison | national park

Yellowstone Park Visitor Gored by a Bison

A stone-built arch at the entrance of Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park entrance (David Goldman/Associated Press)

By    |   Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:39 PM EDT

Yellowstone National Park rangers report that an adult male visitor was gored by a bison at the park Sunday. A release from the park said the 47-year-old man was a visitor from Cape Coral, Florida.

Rangers said the man "was gored by a bison after he approached it too closely." The man's injuries were said to be minor, and he received treatment from emergency medical personnel at the park.

This is the first incident of this type so far this year at the park. But it's the fourth in the last three years. No matter how much the park does to try to make sure visitors understand wild animals can be unpredictable, it seems the message does not reach everyone.

The park uses an image to depict how people need to respect at least a 25-yard safe zone from animals like bison. That extends out to 100 yards if a visitor has an encounter with a bear or wolf.

Bison present a big danger to Yellowstone visitors because they are easily approached in several areas of the park. A Yellowstone caution message points out that bison "have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal."

Wildlife attacks can happen anywhere people are in contact with them. NBC 6 in South Florida reported that a woman was killed by an alligator after it flipped a canoe she was in with her husband at Lake Kissimmee. The woman was attacked by the gator after she was thrown into the water.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Yellowstone National Park rangers report that an adult male visitor was gored by a bison at the park Sunday.
yellowstone, bison, national park
249
2025-39-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved