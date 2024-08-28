Yahoo/YouGov Poll: 39% Say Harris Has 'Best Chance'

More Americans think Vice President Kamala Harris has the "best chance" of winning the White House this fall, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov survey.

The poll results, released Tuesday, found that 39% of Americans say Harris, the Democrat nominee, has the best chance of winning over her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, who came in just behind Harris at 36%, reports The Hill.

However, despite Harris' quick rise to become nominee after President Joe Biden stepped aside last month and endorsed her, many of those polled in the new survey say they have their doubts about her.

The new survey shows that 25% say they're not sure about whether Harris or Trump would claim the White House. Further, when asked whether the nominees are fit to become president, 50% agree on Harris' fitness, compared to 47% for Trump.

Meanwhile, 37% of the voters say Harris is unfit to become president, compared to 47% who say Trump is unfit. Also, 22% of the respondents say they are not sure if Harris is fit to be in the Oval Office, compared to 8% for Trump.

The numbers come after Harris opened up a 4-point lead over Trump in averaged national polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ. The averages put Harris at 49.5% support.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted Aug. 22-26 and included 1,788 people. It carried a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.