WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: world trade center | 911 | fdny | twin towers

FDNY Deaths From Illness Now Exceeds Toll on 9/11

By    |   Tuesday, 10 September 2024 02:52 PM EDT

In the 23 years since the 9/11 attacks, illnesses that were linked to the rescue work from the World Trade Center have killed more members of the New York City Fire Department than were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Those insurmountable losses did not end at the World Trade Center site," New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said, reports WABC in New York City on Tuesday. "Instead, we have seen our members become sick because of the time they spent working in the rescue and recovery."

According to FDNY officials, 343 members of the department died on the day the Twin Towers fell, but since then, illnesses linked to the terrorist attack have claimed more than 370 members.

The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association reports that 28 of the deaths happened over this past year.

"Just because you're alive doesn't mean you're living and these people are suffering every day, just trying to stay alive," Lt. Jim Brosi, president of the FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, commented.

Despite the decades that have gone by, 1,103 people, or about 40% of the 2,753 who were killed at the World Trade Center, have not been formally identified, and there has not been a new identification of remains since January,.

The most recent firefighter who died after being diagnosed with a 9/11-related cancer was only in his early 50s.

He was buried Saturday, but less than a year ago, he was still working as a full-duty firefighter and had been active and healthy.

Meanwhile, the first responders and survivors still find themselves in a fight for federal funding. Last year, Congress passed a $676 million stopgap measure to make up for the funding shortfall.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said bipartisan legislation is being sought to provide permanent funding for the World Trade Center Health Program and would mean the end of such shortfalls.

"There's going to be a shortfall again predicted in 2028, and the reason we're pushing for this bill is that this is our duty as Americans," he said.

The annual National September 11 Memorial & Museum's commemoration ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
In the 23 years since the 9/11 attacks, illnesses that were linked to the rescue work from the World Trade Center have killed more members of the New York City Fire Department than were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
world trade center, 911, fdny, twin towers
356
2024-52-10
Tuesday, 10 September 2024 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved