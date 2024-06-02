WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wnba | chennedy carter | caitlin clark | flagrant foul | indiana fever | chicago sky

WNBA's Carter Doesn't Care If Fans Hate Her

By    |   Sunday, 02 June 2024 08:21 PM EDT

During Saturday's WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a heated exchange took place between Sky guard Chennedy Carter and Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the New York Post reported.

The incident was reportedly instigated late in the third quarter when Clark appeared to elbow Carter while scrambling for a loose ball.

After making a shot, Carter body-checked Clark before an inbound pass, resulting in a flagrant foul. Despite the Sky's narrow loss, Carter declined to address the incident in the post-game press conference but later responded to critics on Instagram, stating, "I love the hate more than the love. I'd rather you hate me [than] love me and I mean that on my dead aunt."

The incident sparked a social media debate, with supporters of Clark and new WNBA fans criticizing Carter. Carter further fueled the discussion by reposting a fan's suggestion that Clark had flopped during the play.

The Fever won 71-70 over the Sky.

US
