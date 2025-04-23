Wildfire in New Jersey Has Burned Nearly 12K Acres

A large wildfire in New Jersey, just off the coast and about 60 miles south of Newark, was still considered out of control Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, called the "Jones Road Fire" by state emergency management officials was first discovered on Tuesday. The eastern side of the fire borders the Garden State Parkway but so far has not crossed it, and that major north south road remained open.

No injuries have been reported. Since the fire moved through a sparsely populated area, only one commercial building had been lost. As many as 20,000 homes and businesses around the perimeter of the fire have lost power.

NJ.com reported the wildfire at only 32% contained Wednesday afternoon, and the fire was rapidly approaching the level that it could become the largest in the state in 20 years.

Overnight containment efforts proved somewhat successful. The outlet reported that a state official said, "A major disaster has been averted," but the fire was still considered to be dangerous.