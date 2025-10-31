WH Tightens Access to Upper Press Near Oval Office

The White House has implemented new restrictions limiting press access to the West Wing's Upper Press area in Room 140 adjacent to the Oval Office.

Members of the press will now need an appointment to enter the space, according to a memorandum issued Friday by the National Security Council.

The policy, effective immediately, aims to safeguard sensitive material handled by the White House communications and National Security Council staff.

The memo cites recent structural changes placing the White House in charge of communications on all national security matters, increasing the handling of classified and sensitive information in Upper Press.

Reporters may still interact freely with press aides in the Lower Press area outside the Briefing Room, according to the memo. Those seeking meetings with communications staff in Upper Press must request appointments.

The memo was addressed to Steven Cheung, White House communications director, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.