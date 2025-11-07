White House: Dems to Blame for Airport Chaos

The White House says Democrats are to blame for the "airport chaos" affecting travelers after U.S. airlines on Friday canceled hundreds of flights as reductions at the Federal Aviation Administration take effect amid the monthslong government shutdown.

"Democrats' shutdown tantrum — now dragging into its 38th day of misery — is a brazen, demented betrayal of the American people," the White House said in a statement.

"Now, as FAA safety restrictions loom like a guillotine over holiday flights, Democrats are inflicting their man-made catastrophe on Americans just trying to make life-saving medical trips or get home for Thanksgiving."

The FAA is requiring airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports to reduce pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown and ensure that flying remains safe.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford have said reducing flights is a "proactive" measure, with safety of the national airspace system as the primary concern.

"My department has many responsibilities, but our No. 1 job is safety. This isn't about politics — it's about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay," Duffy said in a written statement Thursday.

"It's safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking."

More than 1,000 flights had already been delayed Friday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 820 flights had been canceled, and that number was expected to continue to climb.

Friday marked the 38th day of the shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

Nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents have had to work without pay.

The Trump administration has ramped up pressure on Democrats to end the shutdown and has increasingly raised the specter of dramatic aviation disruptions to force them to vote to reopen the government. Democrats contend Republicans are to blame for refusing to negotiate over key healthcare subsidies.

