Pilots Union Spokesman to Newsmax: Sec. Duffy Right to Focus on Safety

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy should be commended for putting safety above politics by canceling flights as the nation's longest government shutdown drags on, a top pilots' union representative told Newsmax on Friday.

Capt. Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesperson for 16,000 members in the Allied Pilots Association, appeared on "National Report" and praised Duffy for taking decisive action to maintain safety standards amid Federal Aviation Administration staffing shortages.

"Secretary Duffy is doing the only thing, and that is to focus on safety," Tajer told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. "The bottom line is Secretary Duffy, like a captain, no matter what the skies are, his job is to ensure that the passengers remain safe. And that's what he's doing with this reduction.

"Secretary Duffy is not just saying safety is our top priority. We hear that over many years – I've been doing this over 30 years. It's the action, and he's taking the action."

American Airlines, along with United and Delta, began cutting back flights Friday following FAA directives to reduce schedules due to widespread air traffic control staffing shortages caused by the shutdown.

The reductions, starting with 4% this week and ramping up to 10% by next Friday, mark one of the most visible disruptions to air travel since the funding lapse began.

Tajer said his union and other unions representing more than 40,000 pilots "have stood on" the belief that "the clearest, quickest path is a clean CR [continuing resolution]."

"We're not picking political sides here, but we need this to stop now," he said. "That is the clearest vector to clear skies that we can possibly get."

Tajer emphasized that pilots and airlines are working together to minimize disruptions while protecting passengers.

According to Tajer, the majority of the 221 American Airlines flights canceled Friday were smaller regional jets, chosen to maintain safety margins while limiting impact on passengers.

"Those are important flights," he noted, "but everyone is contributing to keep the airspace safe."

He also underscored the growing strain on air traffic controllers, who are working without pay and under "immense pressure" amid chronic understaffing and fatigue.

"In my cockpit, if you're fatigued, by law, you can't continue. Air traffic controllers deserve that same protection," Tajer said, adding that Duffy's decision was backed by data showing safety risks were rising.

The pilot leader warned the situation will worsen if Washington fails to act.

"This 4% reduction is manageable," Tajer said. "But by Tuesday it goes to 6%, Thursday 8%, and by Friday 10%. That's not going to be helpful for airline reliability or the traveling public."

He connected the current situation to the approaching Thanksgiving rush.

"We're already nibbling on that Thanksgiving turkey of reserve pilots that were meant to be used later in the month," he said.

"So, this has got to be settled today. Settle it like tomorrow's Thanksgiving, and your family member's coming in, and you'll get the sense of urgency that we have."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com