WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: west virginia | north carolina | transgender | healthcare

Federal Court Rules State Health Plans Must Pay for Trans Care

Federal Court Rules State Health Plans Must Pay for Trans Care
A pedestrian passes by the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals Courthouse on Main Street in Richmond, Virginia in this 2021  photo.  (Steve Helber/AP)

By    |   Monday, 29 April 2024 01:25 PM EDT

A federal appeals court in Virginia ruled Monday that state healthcare plans must pay for transgender care.

The ruling stemmed from battles over West Virginia and North Carolina's refusal to cover certain healthcare for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance.

The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 that the states' plans are discriminatory.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey immediately released a statement announcing his office's intention to appeal.

“Decisions like this one, from a court dominated by Obama- and Biden-appointees, cannot stand: we’ll take this up to the Supreme Court and win,” Morrisey said.

After the ruling, West Virginia plaintiff Shauntae Anderson, a Black transgender woman and West Virginia Medicaid participant, called her state's refusal to cover her care “deeply dehumanizing.”

"I am so relieved that this court ruling puts us one step closer to the day when Medicaid can no longer deny transgender West Virginians access to the essential healthcare that our doctors say is necessary for us,” Anderson said in a statement.

During oral arguments in September, at least two judges said it’s likely the case will eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both states appealed separate lower court rulings that found the denial of gender care to be discriminatory and unconstitutional. Two panels of three Fourth Circuit judges heard arguments in both cases last year before deciding to intertwine the two cases and see them presented before the full court of 15.

In June 2022, a North Carolina trial court demanded the state plan pay for “medically necessary services,” including hormone therapy and some surgeries, for transgender employees and their children. The judge had ruled in favor of the employees and their dependents, who said in a 2019 lawsuit that they were denied coverage for gender -related healthcare under the plan.

The North Carolina state insurance plan provides medical coverage for more than 750,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, lawmakers and their dependents. While it provides counseling for gender dysphoria and other diagnosed mental health conditions, it does not cover treatment “in connection with sex changes or modifications and related care.”

In August 2022, a federal judge ruled West Virginia’s Medicaid program must provide coverage for such care for transgender residents.

An original lawsuit filed in 2020 also named state employee health plans. A settlement with The Health Plan of West Virginia Inc. in 2022 led to the removal of the exclusion on gender-related healthcare in that company’s Public Employees Insurance Agency plans.

Newsmax staff and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal appeals court in Virginia ruled Monday that state healthcare plans must pay for transgender care.
west virginia, north carolina, transgender, healthcare
418
2024-25-29
Monday, 29 April 2024 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved