2 Dead, Dozens Exposed in W.Va. Chemical Spill

Two people are dead and more than 20 others required medical treatment after a chemical spill in West Virginia triggered a dangerous gas release Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Ames Goldsmith Catalyst Refiners near Institute, just outside Charleston, when a tank cleaning operation went wrong, WOWK reported.

Officials said a violent reaction between nitric acid and another chemical led to the release of hydrogen sulfide gas, a highly toxic substance, according to multiple reports.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found multiple people unresponsive, with at least two victims requiring CPR upon arrival.

Authorities later confirmed two fatalities, while 21 people were decontaminated and evaluated for exposure, WCHS reported. One person remains in critical condition.

Among those affected were seven emergency responders, underscoring the seriousness of the incident and the risks faced by first responders in hazardous situations.

Ambulances and buses were used to transport patients to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Hydrogen sulfide is known to be particularly dangerous at high concentrations, capable of causing unconsciousness and even death within a short period of exposure.

Health officials warn it can also lead to severe respiratory issues and cardiovascular complications.

Local residents reported a strong odor resembling that of a skunk in the area, a common indicator of hydrogen sulfide presence.

The smell has since dissipated, according to reports from the scene.

Authorities initially issued a shelter-in-place order covering a 1-mile radius around the facility, including the campus of West Virginia State University.

That order has since been lifted, as officials determined the immediate danger had passed.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said state and local agencies are working together to contain the situation and ensure public safety.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens," Morrisey said, noting that environmental and health officials were deployed quickly to respond to the emergency.

Ames Goldsmith Corp. President Frank Barber released a statement.

"Ames Goldsmith Corp. is deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our colleagues as a result of an industrial accident at our Catalyst Refiners plant in Nitro, West Virginia, this morning," Barber said, WSAZ reported.

"A third colleague is being treated at an area hospital. This is an unfathomably difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues and their families."

Federal agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are expected to investigate the cause of the chemical reaction and determine whether proper safety protocols were followed.