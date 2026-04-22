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Tags: pentagon | abbey gate | afghanistan | marines

Pentagon Upgrades Awards for Abbey Gate Marines

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 04:01 PM EDT

The Pentagon has upgraded valor awards for a group of U.S. Marines who defended Abbey Gate during the August 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, following a review that found their original commendations did not fully reflect their actions under fire.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision came after the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel recommended reassessing the awards for Marines assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines.

The review concluded that several honors had been "inappropriately downgraded."

"After reviewing the original awards and determining that several had been inappropriately downgraded, these awards have now been upgraded to levels that more accurately reflect the extreme risk these Marines knowingly accepted and the lives they saved under direct enemy fire," Parnell said.

The Marines were stationed at Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians.

According to the Pentagon, the Marines were operating with minimal cover and were aware of the threat of an imminent assault but remained at their posts to maintain evacuation operations.

Officials said the upgraded awards are intended to better recognize the risk and actions taken by the Marines, who helped facilitate the exit of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies during the final days of the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.

The statement credited Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata and Senior Adviser to the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Stu Scheller with pushing for the review.

Scheller, a former Marine officer, was described as having "personally shepherded this effort" to ensure the Marines received what officials called appropriate recognition.

The Pentagon said the review process was part of a broader effort by the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel to examine decisions made during the 2021 evacuation and identify potential shortcomings in how service members' actions were evaluated.

"The original awards did not reflect that reality. Today's upgrades correct that injustice," the statement said.

Defense officials emphasized that the department is committed to ensuring that acts of valor are properly honored and that administrative decisions do not diminish recognition for battlefield actions.

The panel is expected to continue its review of the Afghanistan withdrawal, with officials saying its work is aimed at ensuring accountability and preventing similar issues in the future.

Formal ceremonies to present the upgraded awards are expected to take place at a later date.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The Pentagon has upgraded valor awards for a group of U.S. Marines who defended Abbey Gate during the August 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, following a review that found their original commendations did not fully reflect their actions under fire.
pentagon, abbey gate, afghanistan, marines
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2026-01-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 04:01 PM
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