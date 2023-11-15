Wall Street Analyst Fired for Alleged Antisemitism

Freepoint Commodities, a Wall Street-based firm, fired one of its analysts over a video circulating that appears to show him involved in an antisemitic incident.

The Financial Times said oil analyst Kurush Mistry was let go for a number of actions related to his protest activity, including sporting signs that read "Israel is an apartheid state" and "Occupiers face consequences."

Mistry was also filmed papering over flyers that called attention to hostages taken by the terrorist group Hamas during its deadly Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, where hundreds of other civilians were killed.

Another incident was caught on camera where Mistry appeared to make an obscene gesture at a Jewish American during an argument before proceeding to tell the person to "Go back to your country."

Freepoint released a statement confirming that it was aware of the video and that "the individual involved is no longer associated" with the company.

"Freepoint is committed to fostering a culture of mutual respect and tolerance," the statement read. "We welcome the diversity of views and opinions held by our employees, but Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech directed against any group."

The firing comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents of assault, vandalism, and harassment in the U.S. since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and the subsequent invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip by Israel.

Many of the antisemitic incidents can be traced back to protests at college campuses.

A group of high-profile law firms, noticing the trend, sent a letter to university deans and administrators threatening to rescind job offers to students for participating in the demonstrations.

"There is no room for antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or our communities," the firms warned.