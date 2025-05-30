Volkswagen Plans 'Massive' Production Investments in US

Volkswagen has revealed plans for "massive" U.S. production investments. CEO Oliver Blume also told a German publication that tariff talks with the U.S. government were "fair" and "constructive."

CNBC reported that Blume's comments to Süeddeutsche Zeitung showed every indication of doing what President Donald Trump said would happen when he began imposing tariffs on products made outside the U.S. Tariffs, he has said, would bring manufacturing back to America.

As late as Thursday, Trump repeated that prediction to reporters. "We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships," he said.

Blume said he has personally intervened in trade negotiations with the Trump administration to do more manufacturing in the U.S. "So far, we have had absolutely fair, constructive discussions," he told the German outlet. "I was in Washington myself, and we have been in regular dialogue ever since."

He said his primary contact with the administration has been Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He added that details of any trade deal won't be revealed until an official announcement is made.

Blume said the company would build on its 20,000 U.S. workforce as part of a "growth strategy."

"We would build on this with further, massive investments," he said.

Volkswagen is producing about 40,000 vehicles a day at its 70 assembly plants around the globe, including a site in Chattanooga, Tennessee.