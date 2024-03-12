Gov. Youngkin Signs Gay Marriage Law for Virginia

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed on a bill that enshrines the legality of same-sex marriage into state law.

Youngkin signed 64 bills into law and vetoed eight others before the Democrat-led Virginia General Assembly wrapped up its 60-day legislative session Saturday.

The governor's office said Youngkin signed the gay marriage bill, despite his professed Christian beliefs and Republican voters' opposition, because it contains religious liberty carveouts.

"The bill adds First Amendment protections to the code of Virginia," Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez told the media, LifeSiteNews.com reported. "Religious organizations and members of the clergy acting in their religious capacity now have the authority to decline to officiate marriage ceremonies that violate their conscience."

While campaigning in 2021, Youngkin told The Associated Press that gay marriage is "legally acceptable" in Virginia and he would "support that" as governor.

The new law largely is a symbolic measure meant to ensure that same-sex marriage remains legal in Virginia regardless of any future court decisions, VirginiaMercury.com reported.

The new Virginia law states that marriage licenses must be issued to any two people seeking a "lawful marriage" regardless of gender, race or sex — something that has been the status quo in Virginia since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015 with the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.

The new Virginia law would take on greater weight if the high court reverses itself.

Before the new law, if the Supreme Court were to overturn the right to same-sex marriage, Virginia's 2006 constitutional ban on same-sex marriage would have taken effect.

"Two years into his term, Gov. Youngkin has shown leadership and inclusivity, and has finally listened to his constituents with his signing of HB 174," Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman said, VirginiaMercury.com reported.

One Republican state Sen. David Suetterlein joined Democrats in passing the gay marriage bill 22-17.

In the state House of Delegates, five Republicans voted with Democrats to pass HB 174. They included state Dels. Rob Bloxom, Carrie Coyner, Chad Green, Kim Taylor, and David Owen, according to Legiscan.

