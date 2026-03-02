Fatal Bus Shelter Attack Ignites Immigration Debate

Fairfax County police have charged a Sierra Leonean man, who authorities say illegally entered the U.S. in 2012, with second-degree murder after the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop shelter in Virginia's Hybla Valley area last month.

Police responded at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 23 to reports of an injured woman at the bus stop near Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive, where they found Minter of Fredericksburg suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.

Officers and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case has drawn public attention and sharpened debates over criminal justice practices and cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Investigators identified Abdul Jalloh, 32, through surveillance footage and interviews, noting he was seen with Minter exiting a bus near the attack site shortly before the killing, police said.

On Tuesday, officers located Jalloh after an employee at a local business recognized him and contacted police.

Jalloh was initially arrested on petty theft charges and held without bond before detectives linked him to Minter's death and obtained a warrant charging him with second-degree murder.

Federal authorities say Jalloh is a Sierra Leone national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2012 and has a lengthy criminal history that includes more than 30 arrests, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Those arrests span a range of charges, including rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, and other offenses, DHS said.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was lodged in 2020, and a judge granted a final order of removal to a third country, though he remained in the U.S., the agency said.

In a statement, DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, "This illegal alien's murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman … is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third-country removals for the safety of the American people."

Jalloh remains held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and is expected to appear in court in April.

Police said detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, collect surveillance video, and process evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the attack and have urged anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Bureau.

Friends and family remembered Minter as a warm and joyful person whose obituary described her as "a beam of light in dark places." She is survived by her son, mother, three brothers, grandmother, and other relatives.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in Fredericksburg.

The case has also prompted scrutiny of local law enforcement's handling of prior arrests and cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger recently signed an executive order limiting state law enforcement cooperation with ICE, a move that has been criticized by DHS officials who argue stronger coordination could prevent cases like this, according to federal statements.