WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: violence | politics | liberal | assassination | rhetoric | threat to democracy | anna paulina luna

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: 'Doesn't Feel Safe' to Be in Politics

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:30 PM EDT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says the increased number of threats and doxxing attacks she has been getting has left her feeling less safe as a member of Congress than she felt when she was in the military.

"It doesn't feel safe right now to be in politics," Luna told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo Wednesday, adding, while she is still "up for the job," the point has come where people are afraid to come to work, The Hill reported.

Luna had issued a statement Wednesday saying that over the weekend the increasing calls for violence against her "escalated to a very serious shooting threat, and we are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of my family, staff, and our district."

She said there have also been people online calling for others to send packages to her home.

The shooting threat came after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, and Luna said the matter is under investigation.

"Someone will get killed" because of the rhetoric that is being spread, she told Cuomo.

"This is becoming very escalated," Luna said. "I can't emphasize this enough: If the rhetoric doesn't come down, someone will get killed, and I hope it's not President Trump."

But when asked if Trump is missing the opportunity to change the problem of political rhetoric, Luna said it is "really hard."

"I know at the RNC [Republican National Committee], he spoke about unity, and he has changed his messaging a bit," she said. "But what I will say is it's really hard. I even actually have faced this."

The media is also making it difficult to tone back the discord, Luna told Cuomo.

"There's so much online that I feel like journalism has turned more into opinion columns instead of reporting the facts," the congresswoman said.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says the increased number of threats and doxxing attacks she has been getting has left her feeling less safe as a member of Congress than she felt when she was in the military.
violence, politics, liberal, assassination, rhetoric, threat to democracy, anna paulina luna
301
2024-30-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved