GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: 'Doesn't Feel Safe' to Be in Politics

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says the increased number of threats and doxxing attacks she has been getting has left her feeling less safe as a member of Congress than she felt when she was in the military.

"It doesn't feel safe right now to be in politics," Luna told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo Wednesday, adding, while she is still "up for the job," the point has come where people are afraid to come to work, The Hill reported.

Luna had issued a statement Wednesday saying that over the weekend the increasing calls for violence against her "escalated to a very serious shooting threat, and we are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of my family, staff, and our district."

She said there have also been people online calling for others to send packages to her home.

The shooting threat came after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, and Luna said the matter is under investigation.

"Someone will get killed" because of the rhetoric that is being spread, she told Cuomo.

"This is becoming very escalated," Luna said. "I can't emphasize this enough: If the rhetoric doesn't come down, someone will get killed, and I hope it's not President Trump."

But when asked if Trump is missing the opportunity to change the problem of political rhetoric, Luna said it is "really hard."

"I know at the RNC [Republican National Committee], he spoke about unity, and he has changed his messaging a bit," she said. "But what I will say is it's really hard. I even actually have faced this."

The media is also making it difficult to tone back the discord, Luna told Cuomo.

"There's so much online that I feel like journalism has turned more into opinion columns instead of reporting the facts," the congresswoman said.