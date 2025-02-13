Soros, Open Foundations Deny Receiving USAID Funds

Open Society Foundations, the organization founded by billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, Thursday denied reports that it received funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) or that it has directed the funding of the multibillion-dollar agency.

"These allegations are part of a broader effort to undermine international development work and delegitimize the independent funding of civil society organizations worldwide," Michael Vachon, a spokesman for Soros and chair of the Soros Fund Management, said in a statement.

He added that Open Society "is a private foundation that sets its own priorities, makes its own funding decisions, and uses its own funds."

The organization, he continued, collaborates "with a wide range of funders when priorities align, including other philanthropies, governments, and multilateral development agencies."

"Open Society is proud to stand as an ally with communities across the world in their struggles for rights and justice," Vachon concluded. "We are transparent about our values and our work."

The statement comes in the wake of reporting in The Daily Signal earlier this month that linked USAID to nonprofits around the world, including with grants awarded through Soros' Open Society Foundations.

President Donald Trump has paused USAID funding and has named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the agency's acting head.

Max Primorac, former acting chief operating officer at USAID, told the publication that USAID under former President Joe Biden and Open Society "frequently partnered by co-funding joint programs that promoted radical social agendas throughout the developing world."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, after The Daily Signal's reporting, slammed USAID, saying that it is "no surprise that the woke leftists running USAID had the same priorities as George Soros and his global NGO network."

Cruz added that under Biden, "USAID was weaponized to fund left-wing projects and progressive operatives."

"They poured uncountable amounts of money into places like the Hamas-controlled Gaza, knowing it would benefit anti-American and anti-Israel genocidal terrorists — and hid much of it from Congress and the public," he said. "At the very least, the United States needs a new structure for distributing aid that is responsive to oversight and accountability."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán this week said that Trump's revelations about USAID show how the money has been used as a "tool of political influence" to overthrow foreign governments.

"The U.S. president has decided to reveal who received money and how much was allocated by various government agencies in recent years," Orbán said. "It turned out that the liberal world elite used the budget and the U.S. government to pursue their financial and ideological goals with American involvement worldwide."

The money was a form of political involvement, Orbán also said.

"On one hand, they received money from Soros foundations, and on the other, from the official U.S. state budget," he said. "They used these funds to finance activities aimed at destabilizing society, promoting immigration, undermining the institution of the family, and spreading gender ideology worldwide."

He added that the money was funneled to nongovernmental organizations and used to support opposition media outlets.

"All of this reinforced the left's power," according to Orbán. "All of them received this money with the aim of overthrowing the government."