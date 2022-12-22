Commander Found Dead One Month After Taking Charge of Navy SEAL Team

The U.S. Navy commander who recently took command of Navy SEAL Team 1 was found dead Monday at his San Diego, California, residence — marking the second SEAL commander death over the span of one calendar year.

Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, 47, had been leading SEAL Team 1 for approximately one month, prior to his death, Naval Special Warfare Command officials told the Navy Times.

Initial reports assert that foul play has not been suspected in Ramirez's death, but nothing can be conformed until the naval command completes its investigation.

"Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all," said Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1.

Abernathy, whose special warfare group has jurisdiction over all San Diego-based SEAL teams, added, "This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby's family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time."

Navy SEAL Team 1 supervises the western Pacific geographic region, which includes sensitive areas under dispute with China. It specializes in jungle, urban and desert combat, according to reports.

Ramirez, a highly decorated officer who had devoted nearly 27 years of service to the U.S. Navy, was awarded three Combat Action ribbons and medals for actions in Iraq and Afghanistan and five Bronze Star medals — the fourth-highest ranking award in the military.

During his time in the U.S. Navy, Ramirez had also been bestowed with two Combat "V" devices, denoting valor and acts of heroism.

In December 2021, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, leader of SEAL Team 8, died in a helicopter rope-training exercise.