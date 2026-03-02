WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | fighter jets | kuwait | friendly fire

US Confirms 3 Jets Downed in Kuwait Friendly Fire

By    |   Monday, 02 March 2026 06:46 AM EST

Three U.S. F-15 fighter jets went down over Kuwait in what officials described as an apparent friendly fire incident amid intense regional fighting, U.S. Central Command confirmed Monday.

No American personnel were injured.

According to CENTCOM, the incident occurred during active combat operations that included attacks by Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones.

In the chaos of the engagement, the U.S. jets were mistakenly targeted by Kuwaiti air defenses.

"All six aircrew ejected safely, have been recovered, and are in stable condition," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Kuwaiti officials acknowledged the incident, and U.S. commanders expressed gratitude for Kuwait's swift response and continued cooperation during the ongoing operation.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available, CENTCOM said.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
