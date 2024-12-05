WATCH TV LIVE

NYPD Releases New Pics of CEO Killing Suspect on Camera

By    |   Thursday, 05 December 2024 11:45 AM EST

The New York City Police Department on Thursday released two photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson was murdered Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

"UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a ... targeted attack," NYPD News posted late Thursday morning on X with two photos showing a white male wearing a hoodie.

"The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction."

The New York Daily News reported that police executed a search warrant Wednesday night on an Upper West Side home they believe the gunman had visited before the early morning shooting.

"They have an idea who he is,” a source told the Daily News. “A lot of tips are coming in."

CNN reported police searched a hostel in upper Manhattan. The outlet, citing sources, said the suspected shooter stayed in a multiperson room with two other men at the hostel for an unspecified length of time.

ABC News 7 reported that police sought a search warrant Thursday for a city location where they believe he may have been staying.

NYPD-2.jpeg

