NYC Assassin Seen on Phone Moments Before Shooting

The masked gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel Wednesday morning reportedly was seen talking on his cell phone moments before the murder.

New video obtained by ABC News 7 captured the gunman walking east on 54th Street toward the Hilton hotel as Thompson was on his way to the location.

The shooter, who appeared to have known which door Thompson was going to enter, arrived at the hotel about five minutes before the victim.

Investigators told CNN that the suspect might have dropped vital clues when he crossed the street after the shooting.

Detectives said they believe a phone and water bottle found in the alley the gunman used might have belonged to the suspect.

"We're working through that cell phone; obviously, we'll be processing it, forensically," NYPD Detective Bureau Chief Joseph Kenny said, ABC News reported. "As far as words being exchanged [between the suspect and victim], we do not have audio of the incident. We only have the regular video."

Thompson was one of numerous senior executives being investigated by the Justice Department for insider trading at the time he was murdered.