DOJ, HHS Move to Protect Migrant Kids From Potential Abuse

Unaccompanied migrant children who entered the U.S. without an adult relative or care provider are being moved from shelters operated by Southwest Key Programs Inc.

The Department of Justice said in a release the action follows a government civil complaint against Southwest Key last July that claimed employees had subjected "unaccompanied alien children in its care to unlawful sexual harassment and abuse."

The combined DOJ and Health and Human Services action includes placing a halt on any new children being placed at Southwest Key shelters, along with moving those already there to new shelters. The DOJ also said it had dismissed its lawsuit against Southwest Key.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "Securing our border and protecting children from abuse are among the most critical missions of the Department of Justice and the Trump administration."

Bondi also said some of the responsibility for the safety of the children rests with the Biden administration.

"Under the border policies of the previous administration, bad actors were incentivized to exploit children and break our laws: this ends now."

Newsmax reported last year that the Biden administration lost track of more than 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children.

A DOJ release last year claimed some Southwest Key employees between 2015 and 2023 committed acts of "severe or pervasive sexual harassment" that included "inappropriate touching, solicitation of sex acts, solicitation of nude photos, entreaties for inappropriate relationships and sexual comments."

The DOJ has not indicated the locations of new shelters to which the children are being moved.