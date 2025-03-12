WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: unaccompanied children | migrants | abuse | doj | hhs

DOJ, HHS Move to Protect Migrant Kids From Potential Abuse

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 06:28 PM EDT

Unaccompanied migrant children who entered the U.S. without an adult relative or care provider are being moved from shelters operated by Southwest Key Programs Inc.

The Department of Justice said in a release the action follows a government civil complaint against Southwest Key last July that claimed employees had subjected "unaccompanied alien children in its care to unlawful sexual harassment and abuse."

The combined DOJ and Health and Human Services action includes placing a halt on any new children being placed at Southwest Key shelters, along with moving those already there to new shelters. The DOJ also said it had dismissed its lawsuit against Southwest Key.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "Securing our border and protecting children from abuse are among the most critical missions of the Department of Justice and the Trump administration."

Bondi also said some of the responsibility for the safety of the children rests with the Biden administration.

"Under the border policies of the previous administration, bad actors were incentivized to exploit children and break our laws: this ends now."

Newsmax reported last year that the Biden administration lost track of more than 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children.

A DOJ release last year claimed some Southwest Key employees between 2015 and 2023 committed acts of "severe or pervasive sexual harassment" that included "inappropriate touching, solicitation of sex acts, solicitation of nude photos, entreaties for inappropriate relationships and sexual comments."

The DOJ has not indicated the locations of new shelters to which the children are being moved.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Unaccompanied migrant children who entered the U.S. without an adult relative or care provider are being moved from shelters operated by Southwest Key Programs Inc.
unaccompanied children, migrants, abuse, doj, hhs
249
2025-28-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved