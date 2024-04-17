'Unabomber' Had Cancer, Depressed Before Suicide: Report

Ted Kaczynski, the infamous "Unabomber," had been diagnosed with late-stage rectal cancer and was feeling "depressed" before he killed himself last June, according to his autopsy report, which was obtained by NBC News.

For two decades, Kaczynski sent bombs via the mail, killing three people, and injuring 23. He was finally captured in Montana in 1996 and was sentenced to life without parole. He was found hanging in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

"At around midnight on June 10, 2023, he was found to have hung himself from a handicap rail in his room with shoelaces," the autopsy report conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in North Carolina said. "He was initially pulseless, and resuscitation was initiated."

After being found, Kaczynski was taken to Duke University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his autopsy. Foul play was ruled out.

NBC News said it was unclear whether Kaczynski was on suicide watch due to his depression.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment specifically to NBC News on Kaczynski's death but said following a suicide, protocol is followed to preserve and document evidence to support any investigation. Every facility has guidelines for suicide prevention and training, the BOP said.

Kaczynski "was not on any prescription medications and had no prior suicidal ideations or attempts," the autopsy report said.

He had previously attempted to hang himself using his underwear in 1998 while awaiting trial, which put him on a 24-hour suicide watch.

To avoid the death penalty, Kaczynski pleaded guilty and admitted to committing 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995, targeting universities and airlines. He was initially housed at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

He was later transferred to the Federal Medical Center for cancer treatment, undergoing biweekly chemotherapy, NBC News said. He began refusing treatment in March 2023 due to negative side effects and his poor prognosis, the autopsy report said.