WSJ: Twitter's Head of Brand Safety to Leave

Friday, 02 June 2023 12:58 PM EDT

Twitter's head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, has decided to leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brown was a top executive who has worked to assure advertisers that Twitter is a safe place for them to place their ads, according to the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The news comes after Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company, which has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
