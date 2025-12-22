Jewish Civil Rights Group Brands Carlson as 'Antisemite of the Year'

Podcaster Tucker Carlson has been named "Antisemite of the Year" by StopAntisemitism, a Jewish civil rights group that said it voted by a high margin to condemn him after he used his platform to elevate people it described as antisemitic extremists.

Liora Rez, the group's founder and executive director, said in an interview that Carlson had hosted "glowing interviews" with antisemitic figures and Holocaust deniers, giving them a prominent platform.

StopAntisemitism said the designation is a "distinct dishonor" that "is reserved for the most bigoted and hateful individual."

Carlson was selected over two other finalists: mixed martial arts fighter Bryce Mitchell and conspiracy theorist Stew Peters.

The group also listed children's podcaster Ms. Rachel and actress Cynthia Nixon among its top 10 contenders for the designation.

StopAntisemitism previously labeled Carlson its "Antisemite of the Week" in October, before naming him to the year-end list.

Last year, the organization designated Candace Owens as its "Antisemite of the Year."

"Carlson has built a reputation for giving a platform to dangerous ideas, allowing guests to spread falsehoods and antisemitic narratives," the group said in its video.

"He is obsessed with Israel, and repeats blatant lies about the Jewish state and its people," it adds.

The announcement comes as controversy continues over an October interview Carlson conducted with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has promoted conspiracy theories about supposed Jewish control of politics, media, and finance, denied the Holocaust, and called for what he described as a "holy war" against Jews.

During the interview, Fuentes told Carlson he was a fan of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, whose government carried out policies that discriminated against Jews.

Carlson also criticized "Christian Zionists" who support Israel, saying during the conversation that they had been "seized by this brain virus," singling out former President George W. Bush, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

The group has accused Carlson of mainstreaming antisemitism, including by amplifying the "great replacement" conspiracy theory and targeting pro-Israel Jewish conservatives with rhetoric the group said resembles the "dual loyalty" smear.

Rez said figures like Carlson, who have large followings, can contribute to a climate where harassment and threats against Jews become more common, even when they do not explicitly voice antisemitic claims themselves.

Others who have been named by the group as its antisemitic figures of the year have included the rapper Ye; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Carlson has not commented publicly on the designation.