Trump: WSJ AI Report 'Wrong' in Saying China Beating US

President Donald Trump is pushing back against a report in The Wall Street Journal suggesting China is outpacing the United States in artificial intelligence and energy production tied to the booming sector.

"The Wall Street Journal has another ridiculous story today that China is dominating us, and the World, on the production of Electricity, having to do with AI," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They're WRONG, as usual."

"Every AI plant being built in the United States is building its own Electric Generating Facilities," he continued. "The approvals are being given carefully, but very quickly, a matter of weeks."

The Journal's story, published Wednesday, described China's advances in using AI in the energy sector and suggested the United States is falling behind, which it reported has "become a major preoccupation for American tech leaders."

Trump rejected that premise in his post, saying new U.S. projects are increasing power generation and supporting broader grid improvements.

"Any excess Electricity being produced is going to our Electric Grid, which is being strengthened, and expanded, for other purposes than AI, like never before," the president wrote.

"In other words, AI has far more Electricity than they will ever need because, they are building the facilities that produce it, themselves," Trump added. "We are leading the World in AI, BY FAR, because of a gentleman named DONALD J. TRUMP!"

The comments come months after the White House unveiled a policy framework aimed at winning the "AI race," as the administration also faces criticism over its approval of certain chip sales to China.

Trump has frequently criticized the Wall Street Journal over its reporting and editorial positions in recent months, particularly when it criticizes his trade and economic policies.

The outlet is owned by Rupert Murdoch, whom Trump has publicly feuded with and accused of using his media empire against him.