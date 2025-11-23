Secretary Burgum to Newsmax: Leverage Federal Lands to Unlock AI

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum is urging a sweeping modernization of federal policy to keep pace with artificial intelligence, arguing that outdated regulations are hindering America's ability to lead in the world's fastest-advancing technology sector.

"For the first time in history, a kilowatt of electricity can be turned into knowledge," Burgum told Newsmax's "Conversations With Nancy Brinker" on Sunday.

"We can produce intelligence in these intelligence factories or data centers.

"So we must unleash innovation."

The United States is entering an unprecedented era in which energy, computing power, and software are converging to expand human capability at historic scale — and federal land policy must adapt just as quickly. Innovation, Burgum stressed, is no longer optional for national competitiveness.

At the center of Burgum's message was AI's ability to transform electricity into actionable intelligence, something he framed as a once-in-a-civilization shift.

While the private sector moves at "Moore's Law speed," government regulation remains stuck in a reactive posture, often taking years to update rules that are obsolete by the time they are implemented.

He warned this gap prevents the U.S. from fully deploying next-generation infrastructure — including AI-driven data centers, advanced manufacturing technologies, and digital systems that require access to federal land and energy resources.

"Government loves regulations," Burgum said. "Regulations are backward-looking. They solve yesterday's problems."

By the time agencies write, debate, and finalize new rules, innovation has already moved on, creating a persistent drag on economic growth and national security, Burgum warned.

The secretary emphasized that supporting AI development requires not only streamlined permitting but also abundant, affordable electricity — already a core challenge as states battle over energy policy, transmission lines, and infrastructure siting.

Burgum positioned the Interior Department as a key player in enabling the next technological leap, responsible for land access, mineral resources, and energy production — all essential to powering AI.

"Unleashing innovation will allow Americans to prosper, strengthen our economy, and keep the world safe," Burgum concluded.

