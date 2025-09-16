Trump Signs Order Delaying TikTok Ban Amid China Deal

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday again delaying the ban on TikTok.

The previous extension was set to expire Wednesday. Trump said earlier in the day the U.S. had reached a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he expected to finalize it Friday. The new extension runs through Dec. 16.

"I've reached a deal with China," Trump told reporters outside the White House before boarding Marine One for a state visit to the U.K. "I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up. We made a very good trade deal, and I hope good for both countries — but a very different deal than they've made in the past."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Monday that a framework deal had been reached with China.

Trump did not disclose details of the TikTok terms but said "a group of very big companies" is preparing to buy the platform, which he described as too valuable to "throw out the window."

TikTok faces the prospect of a U.S. ban over national security concerns.