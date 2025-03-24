Trump to Colo. Gov: Remove My 'Distorted' Portrait From Capitol

President Donald Trump has demanded that a portrait of him on display in the Colorado State Capitol be removed.

The President posted on Truth Social that in this case, nothing is better than something: "I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one."

Trump said, "Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before."

Trump also took the opening to throw a jab at Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis: "I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don't worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!"

Trump's reference to Tren de Aragua follows reports that the Venezuelan-based gang had a presence at an apartment complex not far from the capitol building in Colorado. An ongoing court battle between a federal judge and the Trump administration centers on deportation of gang members and others deemed by the government to be "alien terrorists."

The Hill reported a spokesperson for the Colorado governor's office responded to the president's comments, saying "Gov. Polis was surprised to learn the president of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado state Capitol and its artwork."

There's no indication the portrait will be replaced or removed. "We appreciate the president and everyone's interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience."