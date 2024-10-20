Crowds Support Trump as He Works McDonald's in Pa.

People packed shoulder to shoulder along a street in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, a suburb on the outskirts of Philadelphia, gathered to watch and perhaps grab some fries from former President Donald Trump as he worked a shift at McDonald's on Sunday.

"I've now worked 15 minutes more than Kamala," Trump told a huddled gang of press from the drive-thru window, donning a yellow and gray apron. "She never worked here."

Outside in a parking lot across from the establishment, Trump 2024 banners and American flags waved as the crowd stood to catch a glimpse of what the Trump campaign is dubbing the October "surp-fries."

One spectator wearing a pink MAGA hat, Caitlin Hanlon, a hairdresser from Feasterville, told the New York Post, "Love him or hate him, I just feel it's really cool to see this moment in history."

Inside the Golden Arches, Trump stood busy, slinging fries and bantering with the press and customers.

"We got the salt on it?" Trump asked one of the employees, sliding a bushel of fries into its red and yellow pouch, "Never touches the human hand. Nice and full."

"I'll take whatever he gives me," one customer said as they pulled away, clutching a bag of fries handed to them by the former president.

"This is fun," Trump mused.

Pennsylvania remains one of the most contested battleground states, alongside Georgia and North Carolina. Recently, in a bid for middle-class voters, Harris' campaign rhetoric shifted from emphasizing joy to emphasizing her middle-class roots as the election nears.

One such campaign talking point has been Harris' claim that she worked at McDonald's. The Harris campaign has maintained that she worked at the Golden Arches in Alameda, California, in 1983, during her freshman and sophomore years at Howard University. However, Trump has said her 1987 resumé makes no mention of her time helming the fry machine or attending to guests.

Coincidentally, though, Trump's McDonald's stop on Sunday fell on Harris' 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday Kamala! She's turning 60. I think I'll get her some flowers," Trump riffed to the press from the drive-thru. "Maybe I'll get her some fries … I'll get her a McDonald's hamburger. Happy birthday Kamala."