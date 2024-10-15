WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | working | fry cooker | mcdonalds | pennsylvania | troll | kamala harris

Trump Going to Troll Kamala by Working at McDonald's

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:46 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump plans to work behind the counter and "work the fry cooker" at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Trump's trolling of Vice President Kamala Harris is due to her having repeatedly claimed to have worked at McDonald's in the past but has not shown any evidence of having done so.

"Kamala never had a job at McDonald's. Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's," Trump said at a New York press conference last month.

"Why won't they just provide real documentation and proof?" Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung asked the Daily Beast. "The onus is on them. What does she have to hide?"

Trump had been talking about doing this for a few weeks, such as at a rally in Pennsylvania where he said he may "work the French fry job for about a half an hour," and then at another rally in Nevada where he said he would for sure do it.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


