Trump: Corporations Pricing Americans Out of Homes

President Donald J. Trump said he is moving to block large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, arguing that corporate ownership is pricing Americans out of the housing market.

"For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It was the reward for working hard and doing the right thing, but now that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans."

Trump blamed "record high inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress," saying that pressure has made housing less affordable. "It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it," he said.

"People live in homes, not corporations," Trump added, saying he will outline additional housing and affordability proposals in a speech in Davos in two weeks.

A December report from HousingWire helps frame the scale of institutional and out-of-state investment.

The outlet cited data from SFR Analytics showing that out-of-state investors purchased 5.56% of U.S. single-family homes in 2025. That figure is slightly below 2024 levels and down from the 2021 peak but close to the pre-pandemic share of 5.8% in 2019.

The report said investor activity remains concentrated in resort markets, Florida metro areas, and select Midwest cities.

Buyers targeted both lower-priced rental homes and higher-end vacation properties.