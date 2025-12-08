WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: immigration | demand | housing | deportations | trump administration

Immigration, Demand, and the Housing Squeeze

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 29 December 2025 07:13 AM EST

For years, Americans watched home prices and rents sprint ahead of incomes while the supply of new housing lagged badly behind demand.

Young families delayed marriage and first-time buyers were priced out of neighborhoods they once hoped to call home.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For years, Americans watched home prices and rents sprint ahead of incomes while the supply of new housing lagged badly behind demand.
immigration, demand, housing, deportations, trump administration
954
2025-13-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved