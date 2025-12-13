Trump Push to Upgrade D.C. Golf Courses Raises Cost Concerns

President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul public golf courses in Washington, D.C., have sparked concerns such changes could make them unaffordable for city residents, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

Trump, known for both ambitious building projects and his love of golf, has turned his attention to decaying courses around the nation's capital. The first test case is East Potomac Golf Links, which sits on prime real estate along the Potomac River.

With renovations underway at the White House, excess dirt from the project has been shipped to the Potomac course at the suggestion of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, according to the report.

Some members of Washington's golf community worry Trump's push to make the courses "world-class" could raise costs and limit local access. The course currently offers green fees of $9 for junior golfers and $47 for others.

East Potomac is managed by the National Links Trust, a D.C. nonprofit that also operates two other public golf courses in the area. The group has faced pressure from the Trump administration, the Journal reported, including criticism over what Trump said was a lease violation.

The president told the outlet the trust had violated a lease provision and could face termination if issues were not addressed. If the trust cannot meet requirements, the course could fall under federal control, giving the administration greater authority to reshape operations and future plans.

"National Links Trust respectfully disagrees with the characterization that we are in default," a trust spokesman said. "National Links Trust appreciates the president's interest in the D.C. golf courses and looks forward to the opportunity to partner with the administration to improve these historically significant facilities."

Trump offered limited reassurance about extending the trust's lease, saying, "I think what we're looking to do is just build something different, and build them in government," according to the report.

Trump has made revitalizing the nation's capital a core focus, including crackdowns on crime, graffiti, and deteriorating infrastructure. His interest in golf has made municipal courses a natural target for upgrades.

Burgum told the Journal that Trump described the Potomac course as "in total despair," and said the president wants to restore it "back to what it was originally envisioned to be, which is the finest municipal golf in the country, right here in our capital."

The National Links Trust submitted a proposal titled "Make DC Golf Great Again" to the Trump administration in an effort to strengthen its relationship with the White House.

The proposal suggests forming a special oversight board chaired by Trump and including prominent golf figures such as Seth Waugh, Fred Ridley, Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods. The proposal was also shared with the Interior Department, according to the report.

In November, Trump announced that golf legend Jack Nicklaus would offer his expertise in revamping the courses at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.