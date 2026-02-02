Trump: '2%' Commit '90% of the Crime'

President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration is focused on apprehending "the 2%" of people who commit crimes, arguing that removing repeat offenders has already led to dramatic drops in violence in several major U.S. cities.

Trump made the remarks during a wide-ranging conversation with Dan Bongino on the former FBI deputy director's first show since leaving his post, using the interview to draw a sharp contrast between his crime policies and those of the Biden administration and Democrat-led cities.

"Two percent of the people create 90% of the crime," Trump said. "You don't have to arrest the entire population.

"We go after the 2%."

Trump described hardened repeat offenders as "sick people" who commit crimes over and over again, blaming lenient prosecutors, sanctuary city policies, and what he called a "catch-and-release" justice system for allowing violent criminals back onto the streets.

"If you take those people out," Trump said, "you have a huge impact on crime."

Trump pointed to Memphis as a prime example, saying crime dropped roughly 75% within months after federal authorities surged resources at the request of local leaders.

He cited a similar outcome in New Orleans, where he said crime fell by about 80% after federal intervention.

"That's not amazing," Trump said. "That's what happens when you actually enforce the law."

Trump contrasted those results with cities such as Chicago and Minneapolis, accusing Democrat governors and mayors of obstructing federal efforts to crack down on violent crime.

Even so, he said, targeted federal involvement has still reduced crime in Chicago by about 25% despite resistance from local officials.

Trump also tied crime to illegal immigration, arguing that Biden-era border policies allowed millions of people — including violent criminals — to enter the country unchecked.

Trump said his administration has reversed that trend by restoring border enforcement and supporting local law enforcement.

"Sanctuary cities are a disaster," Trump said, adding that he has ordered federal funding withheld from jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

He also criticized what he called politically motivated prosecutions, citing the case of Tina Peters, a Colorado woman jailed after questioning ballot handling while serving as a voting inspector during former President Joe Biden's term.

Trump said the case exemplifies a justice system that punishes law-abiding citizens while going easy on criminals.

The comments align with broader crime trends reported by major outlets, including The New York Times, which has acknowledged that targeted policing and federal assistance can lead to measurable reductions in violent crime — even as progressive leaders argue for alternatives to traditional enforcement.

Trump rejected those arguments outright, saying rehabilitation efforts fail when applied to habitual offenders.

"They'll never be good," he said. "Eventually, they will kill you."

Trump concluded by saying the U.S. is once again being respected on the world stage, arguing that restoring law and order at home is central to that goal.

"The bottom line," he said, "is we are respected again — like never before."