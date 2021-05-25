Trump Congratulates Himself for Vaccine Rollout

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement attempting to credit his administration with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout after the number of new cases in the U.S. reached its lowest point in about a year.

The seven-day average of new cases recently fell by 24% in the last week to about 25,300 per day, the lowest rate in 11 months, and the average number of deaths dropped to 552 according to CNBC. Nine states recently reported that at least 70% of their adult residents have received at least one shot: New Mexico, Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. About half of the U.S. has received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 39% are fully vaccinated.

Trump said in a statement that "New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump Administration, has hit its lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast."

He added, "I want to thank all within the Trump Administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen. Without the vaccine the world would be a much different place right now. Thank you also to the U.S. Military for its incredible distribution and logistical planning. Operation Warp Speed and our decision to purchase billions of dollars of vaccine before it was even approved, has been ‘One of the greatest miracles of the ages,’ according to many. Thank you!"

Earlier this month, Trump complained that he wasn’t being given credit for the vaccine distribution effort, saying in a statement: "Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule (despite the fact that everybody, including [Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony] Fauci, said would never happen), that we no longer need masks, and yet our names are not even mentioned in what everybody is calling the modern day miracle of the vaccines?"

He also said: "Without the vaccines, this world would have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu, where up to 100 million people died. Because of the vaccines we pushed and developed in record time, nothing like that will be even close to happening. Just a mention please! The Biden Administration had zero to do with it. All they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!"