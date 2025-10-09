President Donald Trump got a round of applause from media representatives at the White House on Thursday as he signed a Columbus Day proclamation in advance of Monday's observance.

"That was the press that broke out," Trump exclaimed with somewhat of a look of astonishment. "That was — I've never seen that happen before. The press actually broke out in applause."

"Good," said Trump. "Columbus Day, we're back." And for extra emphasis, he said it again. "Columbus Day, we're back. Italians. We love the Italians."

Trump noted the observance of Columbus Day in an April Truth Social post, writing, "I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes. The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much."

Former President Joe Biden did not cancel Columbus Day but added an observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day, on the same day.

Alaska, Hawaii, and South Dakota do not officially celebrate Columbus Day.

Cities including Seattle, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles, now observe Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Trump wrote in his April post that far-left politics had gone too far: "They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but "WOKE," or even worse, nothing at all!"

He continued, "Well, you'll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback. I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!"

The official observance falls on the second Monday in October, setting the 2025 observance on Oct. 13.

Trump's proclamation for the observance reads in part: "Outrageously, in recent years, Christopher Columbus has been a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage."

"Before our very eyes, the document proclaims, "left-wing radicals toppled his statues, vandalized his monuments, tarnished his character, and sought to exile him from our public spaces."

It also said it is time to move forward: "Those days are finally over — and our Nation will now abide by a simple truth: Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination."